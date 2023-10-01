Jailed DSP among 2 senior officers suspended in J&K amid corruption, alleged terror charges

Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Adil Mushtaq, who was arrested last month over alleged terror charges, and Additional SP (ASP) Gowhar Ahmad Khan with immediate effect.



Adil Mushtaq, known for his social media influence, was recently arrested on grave charges of corruption, evidence tampering and alleged terror links. A five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by an SP has been formed to delve into the DSP's case due to its broader implications.



Adil Mushtaq shall be deemed to have been placed under suspension with effect from September 21, 2023, the day he was arrested, an order from J&K home department read. He shall remain attached with Zonal Police Headquarters Kashmir, during the period of suspension.