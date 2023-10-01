Jailed DSP among 2 senior officers suspended in J&K amid corruption, alleged terror charges

Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Adil Mushtaq, who was arrested last month over alleged terror charges, and Additional SP (ASP) Gowhar Ahmad Khan with immediate effect.
Adil Mushtaq, known for his social media influence, was recently arrested on grave charges of corruption, evidence tampering and alleged terror links. A five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by an SP has been formed to delve into the DSP's case due to its broader implications.
Adil Mushtaq shall be deemed to have been placed under suspension with effect from September 21, 2023, the day he was arrested, an order from J&K home department read. He shall remain attached with Zonal Police Headquarters Kashmir, during the period of suspension.
Adil Mushtaq was apprehended more than three years after the arrest of DSP Davinder Singh on alleged terror ties. Belonging to an influential family, Adil is the son-in-law of a former District and Sessions Judge, who transitioned from the judicial service to join Farooq Abdullah’s National Conference in 2019.
In a separate order, the home department ordered suspension of additional superintendent of police Budgam Gowhar Ahmad Khan with immediate effect.
"Pending enquiry into his conduct Gowhar Ahmad Khan, Addl. Superintendent of Police Budgam, is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect. It is further ordered that the Officer shall remain attached with Zonal Police Headquarters Kashmir, during the period of suspension," reads the order.