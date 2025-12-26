<p>Jammu: Panic spread in a part of Udhampur town in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Jammu%20and%20Kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a> on Friday after an unidentified suitcase was discovered on a busy road, prompting swift action from the police, officials said.</p>.Expedite process to grant statehood to Jammu and Kashmir: Parliamentary panel urges MHA.<p>Acting on information received from locals, police immediately cordoned off the area near the post office on Dhar Road and called in a bomb disposal squad for inspection, they said.</p>.<p>During the brief traffic halt, the team examined the suitcase, which revealed nothing untoward.</p>.<p>Normal traffic was resumed once the area was declared safe, they added. </p>