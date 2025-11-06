Menu
J&K: Search operation underway to track down terrorists in Kishtwar

The operation follows an encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces in the heavily forested Chatru belt on Wednesday in which a jawan sustained injuries.
Last Updated : 06 November 2025, 09:12 IST
Published 06 November 2025, 09:12 IST
