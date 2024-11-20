J&K's Srinagar records season’s first sub-zero temperature

<p>Srinagar: The winter chill in Kashmir has deepened with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/srinagar">Srinagar</a> recording its coldest night of the season at minus 0.7 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.</p><p>As the region continues to experience a significant drop in temperatures, residents woke up to chilly morning conditions, signaling the arrival of harsher winter conditions. The mercury has plummeted below freezing point, setting a stark contrast to the relatively milder nights of early November.</p><p>According to a local MeT office, Srinagar recorded the first sub-zero temperature at minus 0.7 degree Celsius while minimum temperature in Pahalgam hill station in south Kashmir plummeted and settled at minus 3.7 degree Celsius.</p>.Fire breaks out in Srinagar school, no casualties.<p>The weather in Kashmir is expected to remain predominantly dry from November 20 to November 23 with a brief spell of light rain and snowfall during the morning of November 24, an MeT official said. This precipitation will mostly affect high-altitude areas in Kashmir.</p><p>“Ski-resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir and Pahalgam are likely to see light snowfall on November 24. Trekkers and tourists heading to these areas are advised to prepare for slippery conditions and limited visibility,” the official said.</p><p>However, despite the frigid temperatures, the picturesque beauty of Kashmir continues to draw tourists, although the extreme cold and the early onset of winter may limit outdoor activities for many.</p>