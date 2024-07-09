Kathua terror attack: Lawyers in Jammu protest against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism

Jammu: Lawyers from the Jammu Bar Association on Tuesday held a protest here against the terror attack on an army patrol in Kathua, calling it as an act of cowardice by Pakistan-based terrorists.

Five army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer, were killed, and as many were injured on Monday when heavily armed terrorists ambushed a patrolling party in the remote Machedi area.

Raising anti-Pakistan slogans and chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai," lawyers led by Jammu Bar Association president and senior advocate Vikram Sharma took out a protest rally in the high court complex. They also paid homage to the brave army personnel who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

"Firstly, we are here to pay homage and tributes to the army personnel who laid down their lives for the nation. We stand with their families. We are ready to lay down our lives for these bravehearts defending the country," Sharma told reporters.