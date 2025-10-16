Menu
Indian Conservationist Vivek Menon becomes first Asian Chair of IUCN Species Survival Commission

The announcement was made during the IUCN World Conservation Congress (WCC) in Abu Dhabi.
Last Updated : 16 October 2025, 04:18 IST
Published 16 October 2025, 04:18 IST
India NewswildlifeIUCN

