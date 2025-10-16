<p>Mumbai: In a major achievement for India, renowned conservationist Vivek Menon has been elected as the new Chair of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Species Survival Commission (SSC).</p><p>Menon, the Executive Director of Wildlife Trust of India (WTI), is the first Asian to occupy the IUCN SSC Chair in its 75 year history.</p>.All eyes on the ‘enemy within’ as NDA and I.N.D.I.A bloc face off in Bihar .<p>“My goal is to strengthen the SSC into a more resilient, inclusive, and globally impactful network that drives action and shapes policy. I believe in the power of this global network of over 11,000 experts, united by a shared passion for life on Earth, and as Chair, I will lead it with integrity, transparency, and dedication,” Menon said.</p><p>The SSC is a science-based network of more than 11,000 volunteer experts from almost every country in the world, working together to conserve biodiversity and ensure the survival of species.</p><p>It plays a crucial role in IUCN’s mission by assessing the conservation status of species, including through the IUCN Red List, shaping conservation policy, and implementing species recovery initiatives.</p><p>A leading Indian wildlife conservationist, environmental commentator, author, and photographer with a passion for elephants, Menon is a conservation leader whose lifelong dedication has created positive, global change for wildlife and natural habitats.</p><p>An accomplished writer and photographer, Menon has authored ten wildlife books, including the best-selling Indian Mammals: A Field Guide — the first of its kind by an Indian author in post-independence India.</p><p>Through expert guidance to premier organisations, participation in landmark initiatives, and training of enforcement personnel across more than 50 countries, Menon has advanced solutions to critical challenges like illegal wildlife trade and species protection. His impact stretches from establishing reserves in Myanmar to helping shape international conservation policies through active roles in CITES, UNESCO, and national advisory boards.</p><p>With a career spanning over three decades and visits to more than a hundred countries, his hands-on commitment represents the power of expert collaboration, community-driven advocacy, and bold strategic action.</p><p>In India, he has been instrumental in founding five environmental and nature conservation organisations, including the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI), which, over the last 26 years, has grown to become one of India’s foremost conservation organisations. Under his leadership as Founder and Executive Director, WTI has led several pioneering initiatives, such as the identification and protection of critical elephant corridors, large-scale anti-poaching and wildlife crime training, and numerous species-specific recovery and rehabilitation programs.</p><p>In the international arena, Menon is the Councillor of the IUCN, Chair of the SSC Asian Elephant Specialist Group, Chair of the IUCN Governance and Constituency Committee, a Member of the Advisory Board of the IUCN Strategic Initiative on the post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework, a Steering Committee member of the SSC, and a member of the Conservation Translocation Specialist Group.</p>.<p>With experience of over 25 years of work with the IUCN, he has served at various earlier times on the Asian Rhino Specialist Group, Cat Specialist Group, Threatened Waterfowl Specialist Group, and the Medicinal Plant Specialist Group. Apart from his work on species-specific matters, he has also served on the Motions Working Group and Review Committees of the World Conservation Congress for the IUCN.</p>