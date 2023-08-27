Home
Jammu and Kashmir

Man arrested for raping minor daughter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba

The accused has been remanded to police custody for seven days and his interrogation is underway.
Last Updated 27 August 2023, 12:46 IST

A man was arrested on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district for allegedly raping his 17-year-old daughter, police said.

The police action against Rajesh was taken following a written complaint by the victim, a Class 11 student, they added.

Based on the minor's complaint, a case has been registered against her father under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), a police official said.

The accused has been remanded to police custody for seven days and his interrogation is underway, the official added.

(Published 27 August 2023, 12:46 IST)
India NewsJammu and KashmirCrimeSamba

