Mirwaiz allowed to offer Friday prayers at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid after 5 months

Mirwaiz was first kept under house arrest in August 2019 when the Centre abrogated Article 370. While he was released in September last year, after four years and allowed to pray at the Jamia Masjid for some weeks, he was detained again in the wake of protests against the Israeli action in the Gaza Strip.