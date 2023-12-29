Mirwaiz not allowed to offer Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid

In a statement, Mirwaiz said that after his release on September 22, — after four years of house detention since August 2019 — he has been allowed to go to Jamia Masjid only on three Fridays.

"Since then, every Friday, I have been put under house arrest without being provided any reason for it by the authorities.

"One doesn't know till when the ban on me continues. At their will and whim, the authorities close down or open the central Jamia Masjid to Muslims for prayers, and no one can ask why," he said.

Congregational prayers were allowed at the Jamia Masjid on Friday last week after 10 consecutive weeks.

Mirwaiz said that this "arbitrariness, disregard" for religious rights and sentiments of Muslims, and "strong-arm tactics" of the authorities, even on the basic human right to practice religion unfettered "is a telling sign of the time and situation we are living in."

"It is also a mockery of the authorities' statements that 'things are great in J-K and I am a free man' who can go anywhere.

"Those in charge of decision-making should revisit this policy and think long-term in the light of historical precedents," Mirwaiz said.