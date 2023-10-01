Narcotics worth Rs 100 cr seized in Jammu & Kashmir

In continuation in its war against narco-terrorism, Jammu and Kashmir police seized heroin worth Rs 100 crore and arrested two persons in Banihal area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district, police said on Sunday.
The police intercepted a vehicle at the railway chowk in Banihal and arrested two persons dealing in large-scale narcotics, a police spokesperson said. The vehicle, travelling from Kashmir to Jammu, was found to be concealing a substantial quantity of high-valued narcotics.
“During a thorough search, the police made a startling discovery and recovered approximately 30 kilograms of a heroin-like substance from hidden compartments within the vehicle,” he said and added the value of the seized narcotics in international market is estimated to be around Rs 100 crore.
The police is investigating the leads provided by the arrested duo which could identify potential links to larger drug trafficking networks, sources said. The arrested persons are in police custody, and further investigations are underway to ascertain the source and destination of the recovered narcotics.
J&K police chief Dilbagh Singh has several times in the past said that with arms and terror infiltration becoming difficult, Pakistan has now resorted to peddling drugs to degenerate the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.
Narcotics, Pakistan’s new weapon to finance terrorism within the Valley, has been dubbed “the biggest challenge” confronting Jammu and Kashmir.
Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, the General-officer-Commanding in Chief (GOC-in-C) of the army’s Northern Command, said the neighbouring country is sending drugs and weapons through drones in an attempt to disrupt the social fabric in Kashmir.
“Kashmir has witnessed a concerning rise in narco-terrorism, as Pakistan is now using this as a new tool in its proxy war. Of late, a dual strategy of sending across drugs as well as weapons through drones is being employed to keep the fire burning in an attempt to disrupt the social fabric,” he said.