Northern Army Commander reviews 'Asmi' machine pistols

The Indian Army earlier this month inducted 550 indigenously developed Asmi machine pistols into the Northern Command which oversees operations in Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 10:25 IST

Published 22 November 2024, 10:25 IST
