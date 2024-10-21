Outrageous, painful: Hurriyat chief condemns J&K terror attack that killed 7 civilians

<p>Srinagar: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hurriyat-conference">Hurriyat Conference</a> chairman and Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, on Monday, condemned the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/two-non-locals-killed-by-terrorists-in-jks-ganderbal-3240738">terror attack</a> in Gagangeer, in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, which resulted in the deaths of six construction workers and a doctor on Sunday.</p><p>Describing the attack as “outrageous,” he emphasized the profound pain such violence brings to the community.</p><p>“Islam, like all religions, deplores such inhuman behaviour. Every life is precious, and to be lost in this manner is extremely painful,” he said in a statement. “This tragedy serves as another grim reminder of the unending cycle of violence and uncertainty we have endured for decades.”</p>.Kashmir terror attack: Pakistan still trying to kill innocent people to disrupt peace, says L-G Manoj Sinha.<p>In his remarks, Mirwaiz also extended prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured and offered condolences to the families of the victims. The attack, which occurred late Sunday evening, has sparked widespread outrage and grief across the region, highlighting the ongoing security challenges faced by the residents.</p><p>Seven people, including a doctor and labourers, were killed on Sunday when terrorists opened fire on a construction site in central Ganderbal district on Srinagar-Leh national highway. Pakistan-based The Resistance Front, Lashkar-e-Toiba offshoot, reportedly claimed responsibility for the deadly attack.</p>