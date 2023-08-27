Plastic pollution threatens tourism in Kashmir border areas

Thousands of tourists from various parts of the country and abroad visiting border tourist spots in Kashmir, is leading to the environmental impact as a significant amount of waste is thrown in open spaces.
In the last two years, Keran, Bangus, Tangdhar, Gurez and Uri along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir have witnessed a tourist boom after the February 2021 ceasefire agreement between Indo-Pak armies. These areas were otherwise out of bounds for the visitors.
The locals complained that a significant amount of waste was thrown by tourists in open spaces and there were no waste disposal facilities in these areas.
Fida Firdous, a social and environmental activist from Kupwara told DH that it was an alarming situation in border areas of north Kashmir.
“Tourists are using plastic bottles and wrappers. The entry of more tourist vehicles to the region is causing pollution,” he said adding, “It is posing a threat to the wildlife habitation as well.”
“It is regrettable that tourists have selected various dumping sites. They should either responsibly carry their waste upon departure or notify us about it so that we could properly dispose of the garbage,” he said.
Firdous added that youngsters arrive at these picnic spots with tents, arrange campfires, but unfortunately leave behind a trail of bottles and food waste on the premises.
Fayaz Ahmad, a local of Tanghdar, who runs a homestay facility, said he has been requesting the tourists not to throw waste plastic and other garbage in open spaces.
“We cannot afford to lose tourists as our livelihoods depend on it. There is a need to educate tourists and locals about the need to curb plastic usage and ensure proper disposal. Garbage dumping will threaten the livelihood of hundreds of people as natural beauty that attracts tourists will collapse,” he said.
However, the tourists have complained of the absence of basic amenities at these locations, particularly the lack of dustbins. They said either proper dustbins should be set up for the convenience of visitors, or alternatively, prominent warning signs should be installed to discourage any form of waste disposal.
Mriganka, a visitor from Delhi, said she had come to revel in the beauty of hills of Kashmir, “but what troubled me are the piles of trash scattered around.”
“People need to realise their responsibility of preserving nature,” she said and added a small step that tourists and trekkers can take is to carry their plastic waste and food packet wrappers with them.
UN agencies at COP27 on November 10, 2022 estimated that approximately 75% of all plastic produced in the world eventually becomes waste. The world should embrace reusable, biodegradable and compostable plastic substitutes, the speakers at the conference had urged.