Reasi terror attack: NIA team reaches J&K, to coordinate with local police

New Delhi: An NIA team has reached Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district and is coordinating with local police probing into the terror attack on a passenger bus that left nine people dead and several injured, officials said on Monday.

Meanwhile, security forces have also launched a massive cordon and search operation to track down the terrorists responsible for the attack.

Terrorists opened fire at the 53-seater bus, on its way from the Shiv Khori temple to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, causing it to veer off the road and fall into a deep gorge near the Teryath village of the Poni area on Sunday. The bus was ferrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi.