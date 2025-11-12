Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Red Fort blast, explosive haul, doctor arrests: J&K police target Jamaat ecosystem in Valley-wide raids

Officials said more raids are expected in the coming days as agencies analyse digital and financial data seized during Wednesday’s operation.
Last Updated : 12 November 2025, 15:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2025, 15:55 IST
India NewsDelhiJammu and Kashmirblastsearch operationJamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir

Follow us on :

Follow Us