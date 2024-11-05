Home
Syed Ali Shah Geelani's name mentioned by two MLAs during obituary references in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly

PDP MLA from Tral Rafiq Ahmad Naik and ruling National Conference MLA from Srigufwara-Bijbehara Bashir Ahmad Veeri mentioned Geelani's name in their speeches.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 09:52 IST

Published 05 November 2024, 09:52 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirIndian PoliticsSyed Ali Shah Geelani

