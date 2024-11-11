Home
jammu and kashmir

Terror attacks rocked 8 of 10 Jammu districts in 2024; 18 security personnel, 13 terrorists among 44 killed

As per official data, Doda, Kathua and Reasi districts recorded nine killings each this year followed by Kishtwar (five), Udhampur (four), Jammu and Rajouri (three each), and Poonch (two).
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 10:56 IST

Published 11 November 2024, 10:56 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirJammu

