Tourists seen having alcohol in a boat on Dal Lake; religious scholars call it 'un-Islamic' act

A recent video of tourists drinking alcohol on a Shikara in Srinagar's Dal Lake is making rounds on the internet with many calling it a 'vulgar' and 'Un- Islamic' act.

Tanvir Sadiq, Chief Spokesperson of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference and Advisor to the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah posted the video on his X handle, where some tourists can be seen having alcohol.

In the post the Sadiq wrote, "Under the garb of "Kashmir Badal Raha Hai," the government must remember that such behavior is not acceptable here. A modern society doesn’t dance vulgarly in the streets or drink in public."

"These acts must end under the guise of tourism. The Jammu and Kashmir administration must strictly enforce laws banning public drinking. Our hospitable people respect tourists, but un-Islamic and unethical actions will not be acceptable," he added.