Tourists seen having alcohol in a boat on Dal Lake; religious scholars call it 'un-Islamic' act

A recent video of tourists drinking alcohol on a Shikara in Srinagar's Dal Lake is making rounds on the internet with many calling it a 'vulgar' and 'Un- Islamic' act.
Tanvir Sadiq, Chief Spokesperson of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference and Advisor to the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah posted the video on his X handle, where some tourists can be seen having alcohol.
In the post the Sadiq wrote, "Under the garb of "Kashmir Badal Raha Hai," the government must remember that such behavior is not acceptable here. A modern society doesn’t dance vulgarly in the streets or drink in public."
"These acts must end under the guise of tourism. The Jammu and Kashmir administration must strictly enforce laws banning public drinking. Our hospitable people respect tourists, but un-Islamic and unethical actions will not be acceptable," he added.
Later on, the Muttahida Majlise-e-Ulama, an amalgam of religious scholars headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, urged the Jammu and Kashmir administration to strictly implement laws banning drinking in public places.
The scholars asserted that the people of Kashmir are hospitable and respect tourists, but any "un-Islamic" or "unethical" act will not be tolerated.
"The people of Kashmir are hospitable and respect tourists visiting the valley as guests. However, such un-Islamic and unethical practices will not be tolerated in the Muslim majority valley which is the land of saints and Sufis," their statement said.
However, many people commented under the post saying, "Quoting un-islamic action has nothing to do with it. Its India, law of the land matters, sharia may work inside 4 walls of your home."
"Dal lake belongs to any specific religion??," commented a second.
(With PTI inputs)
Published 09 June 2024, 14:21 IST