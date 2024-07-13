Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Two dead, 25 injured as bus plunges into gorge in Jammu & Kashmir's Doda district

The accident took place near Bhatyas at around 10:25 am when the private mini bus was on its way to Thathri from Bhalessa.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 July 2024, 07:53 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Jammu: Two persons were killed and 25 injured when a bus skidded off the road and plunged into a 200-feet-deep gorge in hilly Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

The accident took place near Bhatyas at around 10.25 am when the private mini bus was on its way to Thathri from Bhalessa, the officials said.

They said one woman was found dead by the rescuers on the spot, while another succumbed to her injuries at a hospital.

The nine other injured person, whose condition was stated to be serious, are being treated at the Government Medical College in Doda, the officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 July 2024, 07:53 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirAccidentDodaaccidental death

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT