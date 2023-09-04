Home
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Two LeT OGWs arrested in J&K's Baramulla

The two were identified as Tawseef Ramazan Bhat and Moien Amin Bhat alias Momin, residents of Sheeri in Baramulla.
Last Updated 03 September 2023, 19:51 IST

Two overground workers (OGW) of terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

The two were identified as Tawseef Ramazan Bhat and Moien Amin Bhat alias Momin, residents of Sheeri, Baramulla, they said.

Based on specific inputs, a joint naka was established near Shirkwara bus stop by the Special Operations Group and the Army. The suspects were seen coming from the Wagoora bridge side. They tried to flee after seeing the security forces but were nabbed by the alert naka party, a police official said.

A Chinese pistol with a magazine and 15 bullets were recovered from Moien and a hand grenade was recovered from Tawseef. They are both OGWs of the LeT, the official said.

During interrogation, the official said, Moien revealed that he was in touch with foreign terrorist Usman and had treated him when he was injured in an operation.

Moein also provided logistical support to Usman and another terrorist Hilal Ahmed Sheikh numerous times, according to the official.

(Published 03 September 2023, 19:51 IST)
India NewsJammu and KashmirBaramullaLashkar-e-TaibaLeT

