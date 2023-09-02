Home
Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal sent to ED custody till September 11

The Enforcement Directorate had on late Friday night arrested Goyal in a money laundering case linked to an alleged bank fraud of Rs 538 crore at the Canara Bank, official sources said.
Last Updated 02 September 2023, 11:49 IST

Jet Airways founder and chairman Naresh Goyal on Saturday was sent to ED custody by the PMLA court till September 11 in a money laundering case. ED had sought 14 days of custody.

The ED had on late Friday night arrested Goyal in a money laundering case linked to an alleged bank fraud of Rs 538 crore at the Canara Bank, official sources said.

He was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following a long session of questioning at the central agency's office here.

More to follow...

(Published 02 September 2023, 11:49 IST)
