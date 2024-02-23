Jharkhand High Court refuses to junk defamation case against Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Amit Shah

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday dismissed the petition filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to quash the proceedings against him in the trial court in a criminal defamation suit filed for calling Union Home Minister Amit Shah a "murder accused".
The matter was heard in the court by Justice Ambujnath, and Rahul Gandhi was represented by advocates Piyush Chitresh and Dipankar Rai.
On February 16, Gandhi's written version was presented in the court, after which the bench of Justice Ambujnath had reserved the decision.
The matter pertains to an election speech made by former Congress president during the 2018 Congress session in Chaibasa. BJP leader Naveen Jha, who has filed the defamation suit in Jharkhand High Court, had alleged Rahul Gandhi had made objectionable remarks against the then BJP national president Amit Shah.
He had filed a petition in the lower court regarding this. Later, the matter reached the Jharkhand High Court.
(This is a developing story. More to follow)
(Published 23 February 2024, 07:53 IST)