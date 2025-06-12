4 held for beheading woman after altercation over catching fish in Jharkhand

<p>Seraikela: The police on Wednesday claimed to have cracked the mystery behind the beheading of a 60-year-old woman in Seraikela-Kharswan district after arresting four people including a teenager, an officer said here.</p>.<p>The arrested people told the police that they had beaten up the woman following an altercation over catching fish in a waterbody, leading to her death.</p>.<p>They then severed the head and dumped it at a place two kilometres away to mislead the police, the officer said. On June 3, the torso of a woman was found lying on the railway track between Bhalukpahari and Bhaduagora villages under Kandra police station of the district, Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Lunayat said.</p>.Police in Jammu nab 3 men, beat in public for firing gunshots at criminal.<p>During the investigation, the police arrested four suspects based on evidence gathered from locals and the technical cell of the department, the SP said.</p>.<p>They told the police that an altercation between the victim Mainu Majhiyan and them had ensued over catching fish from the water body used by women for bathing.</p>.<p>Lunayat said they assaulted the woman and she died.</p>.<p>Based on the lead provided by the accused, the police recovered the head from a forest, while the axe used in the crime was traced from a hilltop, the SP added. </p>