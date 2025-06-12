Menu
india jharkhand

4 held for beheading woman after altercation over catching fish in Jharkhand

The arrested people told the police that they had beaten up the woman following an altercation over catching fish in a waterbody, leading to her death.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 June 2025, 19:01 IST

Published 11 June 2025, 19:01 IST
India NewsCrimeJharkhand

