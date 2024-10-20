Arizona couple adopts orphan Dhanbad child

<p>Dhanbad: A couple from Arizona, USA adopted a 15-month-old baby from Dhanbad in Jharkhand, officials said.</p>.<p>Todd Bank, a trader by profession reached Dhanbad along with his sister and officials of the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) and completed the adoption process.</p>.<p>Bank's wife is a professor at Arizona University and could not travel to India as she is pregnant, officials said.</p>.<p>Child Welfare Committee (CWC) district chairman Uttam Mukherjee on Saturday said that the USA couple adopted the girl child through Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA).</p>.Veteran Communist leader V S Achuthanandan turns 101.<p>The child was found abandoned in a bush along Govindpur-Dhanbad highway in 2023. She was admitted to Asarfi Hospital in a critical condition by a passerby. Mukherjee said that after getting information about it, he ensured her treatment and handed her over to Special Adoption Home Kolakushma.</p>.<p>"When no one came to claim the girl, CWC uploaded the information on the adoption portal," said Mukherjee.</p>.<p>Coincidentally the USA couple had also applied to the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) for a baby child.</p>.<p>The central agency (CARA), after matching the application of Todd Bank with details on the portal, selected Dhanbad's baby child for him.</p>.<p>The girl was handed over to the USA resident in the presence of a CARA official, CWC chairman Mukherjee, District Child Protection Officer Sadhana Kumari, and CARA project officer Neeraj Dey among others. </p>