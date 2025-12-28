<p>Mysuru: A ten to eleven year old Tigress has been rescued near Kallatti gate, Metikuppe wildlife range, Antharasanthe sub division, Nagarahole Tiger reserve in H D Kote taluk, Mysuru district on Sunday morning. </p><p>Followed by complaints of attack on cattle in the fringes of the forest, the team of forest department personnel led by NTR director P A Seema, RFOs Madhu, Rashmi, wildlife veterinarian Dr Ramesh had taken up the operation. The Tigress had been trapped in a walk through cage around 4am on Sunday.</p>.Translocated tigress released into Rajasthan's Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve.<p>Officials informed that since all four canines of the Tigress were worn out, she could not be released to forest again, as she might come out to hunt soft prey like cattle for survival. Hence they shifted the Tigress to Bannerghatta rescue centre. </p><p>They had rescued another eight year old male Tiger around the same place on Friday and released it to Bhadra.</p>