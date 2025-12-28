Menu
Aged tigress rescued from Nagarahole, shifted to Bannerghatta rescue centre

Officials informed that since all four canines of the Tigress were worn out, she could not be released to forest again, as she might come out to hunt soft prey like cattle for survival.
Last Updated : 28 December 2025, 11:42 IST
