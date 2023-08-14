BJP leader succumbs to injuries after being shot at, protests erupt in Jharkhand

Condoling Sahu's death, Jharkhand BJP president and former chief minister Babulal Marandi said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, 'The poor law and order of the useless Hemant government took another life.' Former chief minister Raghubar Das tweeted, 'Another BJP leader was killed due to the poor law and order situation. I am pained by the news of the death of Latehar's former zila parishad vice-president and BJP leader Rajendra Sahu, who was shot by criminals three days back.'