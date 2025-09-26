Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajharkhand

Durga Puja pandal on Vatican City theme in Ranchi angers VHP

Vatican City in Europe is the world's smallest sovereign state and the centre of the Roman Catholic Church.
Last Updated : 25 September 2025, 19:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 September 2025, 19:22 IST
India NewsJharkhandDurga Puja

Follow us on :

Follow Us