FIR against senior CRPF officers, a govt's mistake: Jharkhand Guv

Ranchi: Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Thursday said that registering an FIR against senior CRPF officers, a day after the Enforcement Directorate's questioning of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, is a government's 'mistake'.
The local administration on January 21 lodged an FIR against senior CRPF officers for 'violating' prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC during the questioning of Soren by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.
Speaking to the reporters, on the sideline of the celebration of National Voters' Day here, Radhakrishnan said, 'Unnecessarily, large gathering in front of the CM's house had been organised. That is why CRPF had to come. This was the government's mistake. This type of attitude should be stopped'.
The Ranchi district administration had imposed prohibitory orders near Soren's official residence, where he faced the ED questioning on January 20 from 7 am to 11 pm, disallowing any demonstration and public meetings.
An FIR was also lodged against JMM workers and 'Bhim Army' supporters for violating the orders.
Reacting to the Governor’s statement, the ruling JMM termed it 'unexpected and unnecessary'.
In a press release, the party said that the Governor should express his concern in a procedural manner and not on a public platform. 'Otherwise, it will be understood that this statement is motivated by political motive, which is strongly condemnable', the party said in the release issued by JMM general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya.
The ruling JMM on Sunday had alleged that around 500 CRPF personnel tried to enter Soren's residence without 'any permission' when he was being questioned by the ED. JMM had sought an investigation over the deployment of central forces.
In a statement, the party claimed it was illegal and aimed at provoking Soren's supporters who were demonstrating nearby so that they attack the CRPF personnel.
Meanwhile, the CM in reply to the ED summons has said that he would inform about the timeline for questioning, an official source said.
A person from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Thursday submitted Soren's reply to the ED office in Ranchi, the source said.
The ED had issued a fresh summons to Soren and asked him to again record his statement between January 27 and 31 in connection with a money laundering case, the source said.
The central agency recorded his statement for the first time in the case on January 20 after investigators went to his official residence here.