Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajharkhand

Four killed, 3 injured in road accident in Jharkhand

The SUV overturned while coming from Bihar and was on its way to Rajrappa temple in Ramgarh.
Last Updated 08 September 2023, 06:56 IST

Follow Us

Four persons were killed and three injured when their SUV overturned in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Friday, police said.

The road accident occurred at Chrahi at about 6.30 am.

"Four people were killed and three were injured after an SUV carrying seven people overturned near UP More," Charhi Police Station in-charge Vikram Kumar told PTI.

The SUV was coming from Bihar and was on its way to Rajrappa temple in Ramgarh, Kumar said.

The injured have been admitted to a local hospital for treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 08 September 2023, 06:56 IST)
India NewsRoad accidentJharkhand

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT