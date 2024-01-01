Jharkhand: 6 killed, 2 injured as car hits divider in Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur's Senior Superintendent of Police Kaushal Kishore told PTI, "Eight persons were traveling in a five-seater car, which first hit a median and then a roadside pole. Five of them were killed on the spot, while three were taken to a hospital, where one more person succumbed to injuries while the remaining two are undergoing treatment."

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 25-year-old Suraj Kumar Sao, was drunk, police said.