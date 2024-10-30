Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajharkhand

Labourer dies after his neck gets partially severed by grinding machine in Jharkhand's Palamu

An FIR was lodged against the house owner, Purushottam Kumar Tiwari, who fled the scene following the incident, police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 19:54 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2024, 19:54 IST
India NewsAccidentJharkhand

Follow us on :

Follow Us