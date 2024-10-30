Labourer dies after his neck gets partially severed by grinding machine in Jharkhand's Palamu

<p>Medininagar (Jharkhand): A labourer was killed after a portion of his neck was severed by a grinding machine while working in an under construction building in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Tuesday, police said.</p>.<p>An FIR was lodged against the house owner, Purushottam Kumar Tiwari, who fled the scene following the incident, police said.</p>.<p>Town police station in-charge Devbrat Poddar said according to the FIR lodged by the victim's family members, the labourer, identified as Niranjan Prajapati (24), went to Tiwari's house for his dues.</p>.Bengaluru: Woman found dead on Kodigehalli railway track.<p>"But Tiwari engaged him in work for his under-construction building. During the job, a portion of his neck was severed by the grinding machine," said Poddar, quoting the victim's family.</p>.<p>He said Prajapati was brought to a private hospital and later referred to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital where he died during treatment. </p>