One killed in IED blast in Jharkhand

The incident happened when the explosives went off in an area between Kuira and Hathiburu village under Goilkera police station limits, SP Ashutosh Shekhar said.
Last Updated 13 September 2023, 05:55 IST

One person was killed on Tuesday and another critically injured following an IED blast triggered by the proscribed CPI (Maoist) in West Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said.

The incident happened when the explosives went off in an area between Kuira and Hathiburu village under Goilkera police station limits, SP Ashutosh Shekhar said.

The deceased was identified as Lobo Gope (25), and the injured as Pakul Bodra (26), he said.

In the course of treatment, Gope succumbed to his injuries due to excessive bleeding, the SP said.

The condition of Bodra is stated to be stable, he added.

(Published 13 September 2023, 05:55 IST)
