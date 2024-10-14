Police fire tear gas shells to control mob during Durga idol immersion in Jharkhand's Garwah

<p>Garwah: Police on Sunday resorted to lathi-charge and fired tear gas shells as villagers clashed with cops in Jharkhand's Garwah district over the route of the immersion procession of Durga idol, an officer said.</p>.<p>Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar Pandey said some anti-social elements tried to create disturbance over the immersion route at Madgadi village.</p>.<p>The villagers wanted to take a particular route for the immersion of idol and when police stopped them they hurled stones at policemen.</p>.Three members of a family killed in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum.<p>"We have to fire tear gas shells as some anti-social element tried to create a vicious atmosphere. Our Additional Superintendent of Police has suffered injury in the incident," SP said.</p>.<p>Adequate forces have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order, the SP said, adding that some arrests have been made in this regard.</p>