Police fire tear gas shells to control mob during Durga idol immersion in Jharkhand's Garwah

Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar Pandey said some anti-social elements tried to create disturbance over the immersion route at Madgadi village.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 19:32 IST

Published 13 October 2024, 19:32 IST
India NewsJharkhand

