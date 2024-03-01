We will win over 400 seats in Lok Sabha polls as country relying on Modi's guarantee: PM

The revival of plants like the Sindri fertiliser unit, and North Karanpura power project are examples of fulfilment of Modi's guarantee, he said.

Launching a scathing attack on the JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand, Modi alleged that it looted the state.

"I have not seen such huge bundles of notes which were recovered from Jharkhand...Whatever money has been looted from people has to be returned to them. This is Modi's guarantee," he said.

"Extortion is at its peak in the JMM-led regime in the state, and appeasement policy had led to infiltration," PM Modi said.

He also attacked the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, stating that the opposition alliance is "anti-development and anti-people".