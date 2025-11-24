Menu
Justice Surya Kant to take oath as 53rd CJI of India on Monday

Justice Kant was appointed as the next CJI on October 30 and will remain in the post for nearly 15 months. He will demit office on February 9, 2027 on attaining the age of 65 years.
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 03:06 IST
Published 24 November 2025, 03:06 IST
India NewsChief Justice of IndiaSupreme Court

