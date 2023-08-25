Home
Jyotiraditya Scindia releases book on AAI airports' terminal building architecture

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday released a coffee table book on traditional and local architecture of various terminal buildings at Airports Authority of India (AAI) airports.

The book showcases the facade of terminal buildings at 19 airports.

Senior civil aviation ministry officials and heads of AAI, DGCA, BCAS, among others were present at the launch of the book titled Traditional & Local Architecture on Elevation & Design of Upcoming New Terminal Buildings in the national capital.

For the new buildings being constructed, the AAI takes conscious efforts to bring in the local architecture and culture in the facade and interiors, AAI Chairman Sanjeev Kumar said before the release of the book.

"Designed to reflect the diversity of the area's culture, tradition and art, the terminal buildings will serve as symbols of pride both for the local community and for the nation at large," Scindia said in the foreword to the book.

(Published 25 August 2023, 07:52 IST)
