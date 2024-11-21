K Sanjay Murthy sworn in as Comptroller and Auditor General of India

<p>New Delhi: Former Higher Education Secretary K Sanjay Murthy was sworn in as the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India by President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday.</p>.<p>Murthy, a 1989 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, succeeds Girish Chandra Murmu.</p>.Karnataka's 'power politics' keeps Comptroller busy.<p>Murthy was named the new CAG by the Centre on Monday. Girish Chandra Murmu completed his tenure as the CAG on Wednesday.</p>.<p>"At a ceremony held today at 10 am in the Ganatantra Mandap, Rashtrapati Bhavan, K Sanjay Murthy was sworn in as the Comptroller and Auditor General of India. He made and subscribed to the oath of office before the President," the President's office said in a statement.</p>.<p>Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, among others, were present at the oath-taking ceremony.</p>