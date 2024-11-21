Home
K Sanjay Murthy sworn in as Comptroller and Auditor General of India

Murthy, a 1989 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, succeeds Girish Chandra Murmu.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 07:31 IST

Published 21 November 2024, 07:31 IST
