1.35L engineering seats available this year: KEA draft matrix

According to the draft matrix released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Friday, 1,35,969 seats are available for allotment of which 64,047 will be under government quota.
DHNS
Last Updated : 14 June 2025, 00:51 IST

Published 14 June 2025, 00:51 IST
