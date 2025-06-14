1.35L engineering seats available this year: KEA draft matrix

<p>Bengaluru: The state will have 1.35 lakh engineering seats this academic year, which is slightly less than the seats available last year.</p>.<p>According to the draft matrix released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Friday, 1,35,969 seats are available for allotment of which 64,047 will be under government quota. The number of seats available last year was 1,41,009 with 66,663 under the government quota. </p>.<p>KEA officials explained that it is a draft matrix and colleges have seven days time to add or delete seats if any. “The final number of seats will see a variation,” said H Prasanna, executive director of KEA.</p>.UPSC declares results of Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2025.<p>Meanwhile, according to officials from the higher education department, the reduction in seat matrix is mainly because some of the colleges, specially the aided ones, have not received Extension of Affiliation from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). “According to information, colleges will receive the extension, but we do not want to create confusion by adding it without official clearance,” said a senior official of the department.</p>.<p>Speaking about the delay, the principal of one of the oldest aided colleges said, “There were some errors in submitting documents online to AICTE from our side. We will receive an extension of affiliation within a week.”</p>.<p>In the draft matrix, the seats for Computer Science stream have reduced. A total of 33,813 seats are available for Computer Science, of which 15,754 will be filled by KEA. During 2024, the number of seats for Computer Science was 35,013 which 16,280 were filled under government quota.</p>