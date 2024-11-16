15 including 2 MLAs booked for blocking national highway in Dakshina Kannada

<p>Mangaluru: A case has been registered at Uppinangady police station against 15 individuals, including Sullia MLA Bhagirathi Murulya and Byndoor MLA Gururaj Gantiholi for allegedy obstructing traffic on a national highway without permission, while staging a protest against the implementation of the Kasturirangan report.</p><p>The accused have been booked under sections 189(2), 126(2), 285, and 190 of the BNS. </p><p>On November 15, a protest meeting was held at the Lakshmi Venkatesh Temple grounds in Siribagilu village, Kadaba taluk, led by Kishore Shiradi of the Malenadu Janahita Rakshana Vedike. Following lunch, the protesters moved approximately 1 km to Gundya on National Highway 75 in Shiradi village and began blocking the road. </p>.Congress government ordering probe into Covid-19 handling during BJP regime has malafide intent: Yediyurappa.<p>The protesters comprised MLAs Bhagirathi Murulya and Gururaj Gantiholi, Kishore Shiradi, Sudheer Shetty, Naveen Neriya, Satish Shetty Balya, Umesh Sairam, Venkata Olalambe, Prakash Gundya, Prasad Nettana, Syed Meeran Saheb, Umesh Balya, Naveen Rekhya, Yatheesh Gundya, and Ganesh, who allegedly formed an unlawful assembly and illegally blocked the road.</p><p>Despite warnings from Uppinangady PSI Avinash and other officers that blocking the road would disrupt public and vehicular movement, the protest on the national highway continued, said the complaint.</p>