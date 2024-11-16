Home
15 including 2 MLAs booked for blocking national highway in Dakshina Kannada

Sullia MLA Bhagirathi Murulya, Byndoor MLA Gururaj Gantiholi and others were staging a protest against the implementation of the Kasturirangan report.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 16:20 IST

Published 16 November 2024, 16:20 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsKasturirangan report

