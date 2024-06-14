Home
2 Tamil Nadu youth drown in Cauvery in Srirangapatna

They were cousins and had come from Chennai to their grandmother’s place in Mysuru.
DHNS
Last Updated : 13 June 2024, 22:21 IST
Srirangapatna (Mandya district): Two youth from Tamil Nadu drowned while swimming in River Cauvery near Nimishamba temple at Ganjam on Thursday.

Vishal (19), son of Yuvaraj, and Rohan (18), son of Mansingh, residents of Chennai, are the deceased. Fire and Emergency Services personnel retrieved the bodies.

They were cousins and had come from Chennai to their grandmother’s place in Mysuru. The duo, along with relatives, visited the temple. After offering prayers, they went for a swim in the river, when they were caught in a whirlpool and died, police said. It is said that the youths did not know swimming.  

Published 13 June 2024, 22:21 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuru

