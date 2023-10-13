22 more taluks in Karnataka declared drought-hit

In the first phase, 195 talukas out of 236 talukas of the state were declared drought-affected, he said, 'but, this year there has been a severe drought, which is unprecedented in the history, and almost all the districts are rain-deficit. Hence there was a demand to declare the rest of the taluks also as drought affected.' A cabinet sub-committee headed by Gowda had met on October 9, where deputy commissioners of all districts were instructed to conduct another round of crop survey and ground truthing in 22 taluks out of the 34 taluks that were left out of the drought list.