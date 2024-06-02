Home
26 injured after bus topples on B R Hill Road in Karnataka's Yalandur

At least 38 people from Hullahalli, Aginavaalu, Baaguru, Madanahalli, Horalvaadi, Tagadur and Kebbepura of Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district, were returning after visiting Biligiri Ranganathaswamy Temple at BR Hill.
DHNS
Last Updated : 01 June 2024, 22:01 IST
Yalandur (Chamarajanagar district): At least 26 people were injured after a private bus toppled on Biligiri Ranga Hill Road near Gavi Bore at Yalandur taluk in Chamarajnagar district on Saturday afternoon.

At least 38 people from Hullahalli, Aginavaalu, Baaguru, Madanahalli, Horalvaadi, Tagadur and Kebbepura of Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district, were returning after visiting Biligiri Ranganathaswamy Temple at BR Hill.

According to driver Kumar, he had handed over the bus to his assistant, after people had lunch near Krishnana Katte. The bus toppled when he tried to avoid hitting a car coming from the opposite direction. Since the bus got stuck to a tree after it toppled, a major disaster was prevented, he has stated.

People suffered crush injuries near chest, hand, leg and other parts and they are recovering. Yalandur town police have registered a case. Three are being treated at Yalandur and 7 at the Chamarajanagar Government Hospital. Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Nag visited the injured at both the hospitals.

Published 01 June 2024, 22:01 IST
