27 medical colleges in Karnataka penalised by National Medical Commission for poor infrastructure

Bengaluru: In a major embarrassment to the healthcare education ecosystem in Karnataka, at least 27 medical colleges across the state, including government institutions, have been penalised by the National Medical Commission after they were found wanting in terms of infrastructure and facilities.
Information obtained from the department of medical education, Karnataka, shows that shortage of faculty members is among the most common problems in most of these institutions. Surprisingly enough, even several old and established colleges appear to be plagued by the problem, as much as those that have been in existence for a much shorter period of time.
The institutions were penalised sums ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 15 lakh, with five government medical colleges drawing the maximum penalty, according to data accessed by DH.
The details accessed by DH reveals that highest penalty of Rs 15 lakh has been imposed on government-run Chikkamagaluru Institute of Medical Sciences, Chitradurga Institute of Medical Sciences, Chikkaballapur Institute of Medical Sciences, MIMS Mandya and YIMS Yadgir.
Other government institutions penalised are: KRIMS Karwar; MMCRI Mysuru; GIMS, Gulbarga; SIMS, Shivamogga, Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences and CIMS Chamrajnagar (Rs 3 lakh each) and KIMS Hubli (Rs 2 lakh)
As many as 11 private medical colleges, the standards of which were found not to be on a par with those prescribed by the NMC, have also been penalised, said a senior official at the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS). “Two ESI colleges are also on the list of institutions penalised by the national body,” the official said.
Incidentally, prior to the NMC’s expert committee, a local inspection committee from the RGUHS had visited the medical colleges across the state. A former vice-chancellor of RGUHS called on the varsity administration to act tough against institutions that lacked basic infrastructure, and facilities.
“Such institutions must not be recommended for renewal of affiliation, or be allowed to increase their intake of students. There is no room for compromise with institutions not measuring up to the expected standards, regardless of whether they are state-run or private,” the former VC said.
Meanwhile, Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil said that he was aware of medical colleges in the state having been penalised by NMC. “It is true that there are some shortcomings at these institutions. I have directed the officials to take steps to rectify them,” the minister said.
Published 09 July 2024, 00:51 IST