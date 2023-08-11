Home
Hosapete

28 girls fall sick after eating chicken at Hosapete post-matric ST hostel

All 29 students were rushed to the government hospital after they complained of vomiting and diarrhea past midnight.
Last Updated 10 August 2023, 20:23 IST

As many as 29 girls fell ill after eating chicken for dinner on Wednesday at the post-matric ST hostel, off Jambunath Road, in the town.

All 29 students were rushed to the government hospital after they complained of vomiting and diarrhea past midnight.

“On Wednesday, vegetarian and non-vegetarian food was served for dinner at the hostel. A total of 28 girls, who had consumed chicken, complained of stomach ache, vomiting and diarrhea at around 2 am. They were immediately rushed to hospital.

On Thursday morning, six more girls complained of uneasiness. Of which, one girl was admitted while the five others sent home after treatment. All girls who are undergoing treatment at the hospital are recovering,” Dr Salim, the district health officer, told DH.

The DHO suspected food poisoning behind the girls falling sick. Samples of chicken, food grains and the utensils have been sent to the lab to ascertain the exact cause behind students falling sick.

District Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, Deputy Commissioner M S Diwakar and others visited the hospital on Thursday and enquired about the well being of the students.

(Published 10 August 2023, 20:23 IST)
India News Karnataka Hostel

