3 drown during Ganesha idol immersion

Turuvekere (Tumakuru dist): Three people, including a father-son duo, drowned during the immersion of Ganesha idol at Ranganahatti Katte (tank) near Marasandra in Dandinashivara hobli of the taluk on Sunday.
The deceased are identified as Revanna, 50, his son Sharath, 26, and Dayanand, 22, all residents of Ranganahatti village.
The Ganesha idol installed in the village was taken out in a procession prior to the immersion at the tank. Sharath and Dayanand held the idol and ventured to immerse it in the tank.
However, due to the slush in the tank, their feet got stuck. As they didn’t know swimming, they screamed for help. Revanna, who saw his son struggling in the water, jumped into the tank to save him. Incidentally, even he didn’t know swimming. All three of them drowned.
The fire brigade personnel were deployed to retrieve bodies. However, as night descended, the search operation was delayed. Dandinashivara police have registered a case.
Published 16 September 2024, 01:56 IST