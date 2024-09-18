3 stabbed while returning from Ganesh idol procession in Karnataka

Belagavi: Three persons on their way back from a Ganesh idol immersion procession were waylaid and stabbed by a group of persons near Channamma Circle in the early hours of Wednesday.

Based on inputs given by the people on the road, police chased and nabbed three accused and a manhunt has been launched to nab the others.

While the procession from Shivabasav Nagar was passing from College Road, there were verbal exchanges between two groups as their legs bumped during the celebratory dance.

After the procession, when the group of students were returning, another group chased and stabbed them near Channamma Circle and fled at about 3 am. The injured students were identified as Darshan Patil, Satish Pujari and Praveen Gundyagol have been admitted at the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences District Hospital for treatment.

As the accused were fleeing on two-wheelers, people present apprised the police about their direction and three of them were chased and nabbed near Visvesvaraya Nagar. Their identity is yet to be revealed.

APMC police are investigating the case.