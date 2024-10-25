Home
3 teachers suspended for fighting in front of students in Kirugunda

The trio has been suspended by DDPI G K Puttaraju for engaging in a fight during duty hours in front of students, leading to negligence of their responsibilities.
Ashwani Kumar N K R
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 19:16 IST

Published 24 October 2024, 19:16 IST
