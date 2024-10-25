3 teachers suspended for fighting in front of students in Kirugunda

<p>Mudigere: Three teachers from Kirugunda Government School have been suspended for misconduct, accused of fighting in front of students and neglecting their duties.</p><p>Kamalamma, Veena, and Sushila, teachers at Kirugunda Government Higher Primary School were accused of fighting in front of students.</p><p>The trio has been suspended by DDPI G K Puttaraju for engaging in a fight during duty hours in front of students, leading to negligence of their responsibilities.</p> .<p>The teachers were reportedly irresponsible, frequently arguing instead of teaching, and distancing themselves from all school activities.</p><p>They allegedly brought a vegetable vendor's vehicle into the school premises under the pretext of purchasing vegetables for the midday meal and allegedly stole food grains and milk powder packets.</p><p>In January, these items were found stored in another room by the then Block Education Officer Hemant Chandra, who discovered the theft in front of the public.</p> .<p>The head teacher was transferred to another school following this incident. In June, when the head teacher Kamalamma returned, she continued the disputes.</p><p>Despite the overgrown bushes in the school premises, they were not cleared, allowing pests to enter the area. The lack of a door in the restroom caused difficulties for female students.</p><p>Due to the lack of teaching, parents transferred their children to other schools, reducing the student count from 150 to 34.</p><p>When parents, SDMC members, and villagers visited the school premises, the Head teacher recorded videos on her mobile phone and threatened villagers with police complaints.</p><p>SDMC members held monthly meetings, but the decisions were not recorded in the logbook, leading to further negligence.</p> .<p>A village meeting discussed the issue, resulting in a decision to suspend the three teachers. </p><p>Following complaints from SDMC and parents, an investigation was conducted twice by education department officials, who submitted a report.</p><p>Based on the report, DDPI G K Puttaraju prepared a suspension order for the three teachers on Monday, but it was withheld at the last moment.</p><p>Angered by this, villagers planned to protest and decided not to send their children to the school.</p><p>SDMC members were also prepared to resign collectively. Recognizing the escalating situation, authorities issued the suspension orders to the three teachers on Thursday.</p>