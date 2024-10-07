6 booked for extortion as search continues for missing Mangaluru businessman Mumtaz Ali

<p>Mangaluru: The Kavoor police have booked six persons on the charges of extortion in connection with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/businessman-missing-damaged-car-found-on-bridge-in-mangaluru-3221556">missing of businessman</a> B M Mumtaz Ali (52), who is also the brother of former MLA Mohiuddin Bava, and former MLC B M Farooq, said Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal on Monday.</p><p>Meanwhile, search operations continued by various agencies in Phalguni river near Kuloor bridge from where Mumtaz Ali went missing. </p><p>Based on the complaint by Ali’s brother Hydar Ali, the police have registered a case under sections 308 (2), 308 (5), 351 (2) and 190 of the BNS Act against Rehamath, Abdul Sattar, Shafi, Mustafa, Sohaib and Siraj.</p>.KSRTC's Mangaluru Dasara packages a big hit; 1119 passengers travel in 1 day.<p>In his complaint, he has accused all the six of blackmailing Ali and extorting money from him. The complainant accused all the six of conspiring to tarnish the image of Mumtaz Ali who had been active in public life for over 30 years, engaged in social service, and religious and educational activities. </p><p>It is alleged that the accused extorted more than Rs 50 lakh from him since July 2024, by threatening to spread rumours about an illicit relationship with a woman. They also allegedly took Rs 25 lakh through a cheque, cashed it and were demanding more money. </p><p>Mumtaz Ali has been missing since Sunday morning. His car was found on National Highway 66 near the Kulur bridge with accidental marks on it. It is suspected that he might have jumped into the river.</p>