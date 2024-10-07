Home
6 booked for extortion as search continues for missing Mangaluru businessman Mumtaz Ali

It is alleged that the accused extorted more than Rs 50 lakh from Ali since July 2024, by threatening to spread rumours about an illicit relationship with a woman.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 05:24 IST

Published 07 October 2024, 05:24 IST
Karnataka NewsCrimeMangaluruMissingMohiuddin Bavabusinessman

