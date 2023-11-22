77-year-old scooterist fatally smashed with stone in road-rage incident in central Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 77-year-old man died after being hit in the face with a stone during a road rage incident in central Bengaluru.
Police have tracked the suspect and charged him with murder. Initially, the case was presumed to be an accident, as it was believed that the victim had injured himself after falling from his scooter.
Krishnappa, the victim, was returning home to PG Halli on November 15 when his scooter was rear-ended by another two-wheeler near Nagappa Circle in Palace Guttahalli.
Police investigations revealed that Krishnappa got into an argument with the two-wheeler rider and scolded him for reckless riding.
The rider, who police suspect was intoxicated at the time, did not take well to Krishnappa's admonition and retaliated. He assaulted the elderly man and grabbed a medium-sized stone from the road, striking him in the face. A passerby tried to intervene but retreated and left after Krishnappa collapsed, according to a police officer involved in the investigation.
Suspecting foul play, Kumar sought to uncover the truth. He obtained CCTV footage of the incident and presented it to the Vyalikaval police.
Investigators, after examining additional CCTV footage from the area, located and apprehended the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Abraiz Pasha. He has since been remanded in judicial custody.