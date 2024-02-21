'Adjustment' talk in Karnataka Assembly

Political “adjustments” that determine the outcome of election results made for an amusing conversation in the Assembly on Tuesday. It began when Chief Minister Siddaramaiah poked the BJP by saying that it lost the Assembly polls despite “making PM Modi roam the streets.”
BJP’s Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said: “We lost because of adjustments you people have. We didn’t lose because of the BJP or (former CM) Basavaraj Bommai.” Next, Siddaramaiah taunted Yatnal for his chief ministerial ambition. “No, I can’t become the CM as long as you people have your adjustments,” Yatnal retorted.
When Siddaramaiah asked him to name those who indulge in adjustments, Bommai intervened and said: “All of us, including you and me, have secrets in the depths of our hearts. One day, they will explode.” Acknowledging this, Siddaramaiah quipped: “This is the only truth you have spoken here.”
(Published 20 February 2024, 21:39 IST)